Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at $3,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of LMB opened at $71.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $73.37.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,072 shares of company stock worth $2,418,821 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

