Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $5.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,566,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,543,496.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360994 USD and is up 24.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
