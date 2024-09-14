Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. 2,122,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,118,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. General Motors Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.