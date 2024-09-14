Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Littelfuse worth $53,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,627,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

