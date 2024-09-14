Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance

Lobo EV Technologies stock opened at 1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.43. Lobo EV Technologies has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 5.79.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

