Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.
