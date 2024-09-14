Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 1,744,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,439,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

