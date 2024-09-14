Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 462,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,405.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

