Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.58. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 539,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60,547 shares during the period. Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

