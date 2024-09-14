LWM Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,116,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.