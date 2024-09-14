LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 685 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.