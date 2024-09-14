Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:MAL traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.37.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$242.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.9699893 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

