Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.46

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.25. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 556 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
