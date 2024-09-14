Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 5,630 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

F opened at $10.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.