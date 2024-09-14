Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

