Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $580,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $43,052,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 187,940 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $6,290,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 322.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

