Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $130,386,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 265,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

