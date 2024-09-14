Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 372,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 97,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

