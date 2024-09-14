Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAA. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.1 %

PAAA stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

