Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
