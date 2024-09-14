MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSBP opened at $22.68 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

