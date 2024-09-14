Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLGF remained flat at $22.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. Malaga Financial has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

