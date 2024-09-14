MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Director Ann F. Hackett Sells 17,589 Shares

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MasterBrand Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:MBC opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
