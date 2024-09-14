MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Director Ann F. Hackett Sells 17,589 Shares

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MBC opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 330.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 79,328 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in MasterBrand by 81.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 15.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

