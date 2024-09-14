MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $17.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 4.2 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $300.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at $64,238,232.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.