Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $609,325. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

MTDR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.