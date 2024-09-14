Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $171.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.