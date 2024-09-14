McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $576.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.93.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.25. McKesson has a 12 month low of $417.65 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.