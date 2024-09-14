Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,904 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,053,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $104.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

