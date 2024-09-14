Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,367.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,267.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.