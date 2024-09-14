Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average is $208.76. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

