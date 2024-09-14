Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,173 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $194.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day moving average of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

