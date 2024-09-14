Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.