Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,985,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

