Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AMETEK by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

AME stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

