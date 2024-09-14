Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after buying an additional 134,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

