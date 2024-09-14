Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $951,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IQV opened at $238.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.