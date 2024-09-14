Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $46.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

