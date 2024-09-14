Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $158.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

