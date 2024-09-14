Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,411 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 5,392.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

