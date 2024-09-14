Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,071 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

