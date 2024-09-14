Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2,127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its 200-day moving average is $273.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

