Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.66.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

