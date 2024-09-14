Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

AXP opened at $259.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.