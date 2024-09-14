Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 77,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

