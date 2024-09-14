MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $2,088.15 and last traded at $2,081.00, with a volume of 50305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,045.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,182.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,860.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,672.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

