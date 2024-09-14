Meridian Management Co. Has $10.24 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.