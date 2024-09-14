Meridian Management Co. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 1.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 6.5 %

ALGN stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

