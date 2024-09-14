Meridian Management Co. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

