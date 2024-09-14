MetFi Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $87.04 million and approximately $221,879.73 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,636,131 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.46664458 USD and is up 13.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $327,757.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

