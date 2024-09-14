M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 188.85 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.15). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £50,184 ($65,625.74). 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

